MLA Arekapudi takes stock of CC road works

Miyapur: Serilingampally MLA and government whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Wednesday inspected Rs 49-lakh CC road works in various areas of new colony.

Addressing the GHMC officials, the legislator called for quality work without any compromises and to complete it early for the benefit of people. He assured locals that paths for easy and happy travel would be laid while developing the road network and there would be no comprise in ushering in development.

Gandhi stated that development works in Miyapur division were being taken up in a phased manner with stress on making efforts for providing basic facilities. The MLA asserted that he had been making relentless efforts for developing Serilingampally constituency.

Those who accompanied Gandhi during the inspection were works inspector Vishwanath, former corporator Ranga Rao, Vivekanandanagar TRS division president Sanjiva Reddy, Miyapur division president Uppalapati Srikanth, Madhapur division president Yarlagadda Srinivas Yadav, party leaders BSN Kiran Yadav, Chandrika Prasad Goud.