MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy performs special puja

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy along with his wife Kamala Sudheer Reddy performed special puja on the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi in Lord Venkateswara Temple in Gaddi Annaram division on Monday.

Bhavani Praveen Kumar, Venkateswara Rao, Narayana Murthy, Surya Narayana Reddy, Rama Krishnayya, Jaganmohan Reddy, Chary, Ramana and Kiran were present.

UGD works launched



Hayatnagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Sama Tirumal Reddy launched development works in the division on Monday. Underground drainage pipeline works costing about Rs 47.4 lakh from Highway Bawarchi to Greenwood Colony and Autonagar areas. Party activists and locals were present.