MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy visits Ganesh Nagar Park in LB Nagar constituency

LB Nagar: As part of his promise to develop all the parks in LB Nagar constituency, MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, accompanied by HMDA officials, visited Lakshmi Ganesh Nagar Park near Bairamalguda of Champapet division on Thursday morning. The officials inspected the park and made a note of facilities to be provided at the park.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that all the parks in the constituency would be developed and LB Nagar constituency would be turned into a role model for all the constituencies in near future. As promised during previous assembly elections, the parks would be modernised and better facilities would be provided at the parks, the MLA added.

Gaddi Annaram market committee chairman Sunkoju Krishnamachari, division senior leaders Nalla Raghuma Reddy, division TRS president Cheera Srinivas, Raji Reddy, Gopal, Anasuya, Shekhar Reddy, Anji Reddy, Gautham Reddy, Srinivas, colony residents and others were present on the occasion.