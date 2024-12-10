MLA Ganesh Participates in Special Puja for Sri Muthialamma Devi

In a vibrant display of devotion, MLA Shri Ganesh took part in the Mahasnapanam and Nava Chandi Homam held in honor of Sri Muthialamma Devi as part of a three-day special puja program. The rituals took place on the Panchaloha idol of the goddess, accompanied by 81 Kalashas and 81 drayas, drawing the attention of numerous devotees.

Expressing his happiness at being part of the significant celebration, MLA Ganesh announced that the life-giving ceremony for the Muthialamma idol is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 AM on the 11th. He emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging devotees to come out in large numbers to partake in the upcoming ceremony.

Joining the MLA in this auspicious event will be notable VIPs including the Endowment Department Minister Konda Surekha, District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the District Collector, and the Endowment Department Commissioner.

In his address, MLA Ganesh extended his gratitude to the Endowment Department and the Police Department for their collaboration in successfully organizing the puja program. The event sees participation from local corporator Kontam Deepika and a sizable gathering of enthusiastic devotees, reflecting the community's strong connection with their cultural and spiritual heritage.



















