MLA Kale Yadayya lauds trust for services to poor

Serilingampally: Chevella MLA Kale Yadayya on Monday praised the services rendered to the poor by the Buchhmolla Venkatamma Parmayya Memorial Trust (BVPMT).

Speaking after distributing blankets to poor elderly persons along with trust chairman Sekhar Sagar, Sarpanch Indira Lakshman and MPTC Meghana Sanjiva Reddy in Sankepalli village, he stated that the trust was adopting schools for improving their facilities. He said it was a matter of pleasure that the trust was rendering service in the village as none else was doing.

Sekhar Sagar observed that any service rendered to village of birth is always not enough. He promised more seva programmes in future. Indra Lakshman described the trust services as worthy of emulation. She promised to take up more such activities in the village.

Among those present on the occasion were former sarpanch Vennala Ramayya, village ward members Lakshmayya, Sankepalli Village Residents' Association president Chandrayya Sagar, Serilingampally Netajinagar Residents' Welfare Association general secretary Venkatesh Goud, treasurer Mallesh Mudiraj, advisers Ramesh Babu, Srinivas Sagar, TRS leaders Suresh Sagar, Ganesh Gupta, Praveen Gupta and Narsimlu.