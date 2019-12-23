MLA Kaleru Venkatesh inspects parks in Amberpet constituency

Amberpet: Kaleru Venkatesh, the local MLA, visited various parks of the constituency and inspected facilities on Sunday.

During his visit to parks, the MLA instructed officials to provide better facilities and take measures to create pleasant atmosphere at parks. He ordered officials to replace damaged benches, provide proper lighting at parks and better walking tracks at parks. He also instructed officials to take measures to ensure prevention of anti-social activities in parks.

The MLA was accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Additional Commissioner Krishna, Deputy Director Mushtaq, Circle Commissioner Swarupa Rani, horticulture assistants Spandana, Sridhar and others.