MLA Raja Singh in soup again, served with notice

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police has issued a notice to Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory comments on social media in the backdrop of the 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Tuesday.



The notice was issued to the legislator stated "you have posted the photo under objectionable caption targeting a particular community which is in violation of conditions imposed by the Honourable High Court."

The police sought the reply to the notice within two days failing which legal action would be initiated.

The High Court had recently set aside the PD Act against the legislator and released him. It further had asked the legislator to desist from making any provocative statements against any religion or post any material on social media platforms.

The legislator was arrested and detained under PD Act after he allegedly made derogatory comments in a video against Prophet Mohammed.