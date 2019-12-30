MLA Syed Pasha Quadri opens free medical camp at Old Feelkhana in Begum Bazar
Highlights
Yakutpura MLA Syed Pasha Quadri inaugurated a free medical camp at Old Feelkhana in Begum Bazar on Sunday.
Begum Bazar: Yakutpura MLA Syed Pasha Quadri inaugurated a free medical camp at Old Feelkhana in Begum Bazar on Sunday. Hundreds of locals attended the camp to avail of free medical check-ups; free medicine were distributed among the needy patients. Tests including blood, urine, sugar etc were offered free.
