MLA Syed Pasha Quadri opens free medical camp at Old Feelkhana in Begum Bazar

Yakutpura MLA Syed Pasha Quadri inaugurated a free medical camp at Old Feelkhana in Begum Bazar on Sunday.

Begum Bazar: Yakutpura MLA Syed Pasha Quadri inaugurated a free medical camp at Old Feelkhana in Begum Bazar on Sunday. Hundreds of locals attended the camp to avail of free medical check-ups; free medicine were distributed among the needy patients. Tests including blood, urine, sugar etc were offered free.

