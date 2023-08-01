MLC Kavitha urges IT firms to launch operations from Nizamabad IT hub

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has appealed to Global Logic, a subsidiary company of the internationally renowned Hitachi Group, to set up its company in the soon-to-be-started IT hub of Nizamabad.

Vice president of Global Logic Guru Kamakolanu and vice-president of Content Engineering department Krishna Mohan Veeravalli called on MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday.

BRS MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and Shakil were also present during the meeting.

During the interaction, Kavitha said the State government is committed to encourage the IT Industries for launching their services in the Tyre-2 cities of Telangana and as part of its endeavour, all facilities are being provided in the soon to be started IT hub of Nizamabad and added that the IT firms should avail the facilities being provided by the State government.

She requested the representatives of the Global Logic company to launch their operations in the Nizamabad IT hub. Kavitha discussed at length about the Nizamabad IT hub and explained to the representatives of the company about the facilities like transport, water and electricity as well as the law and order.

MLA and Chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Bajireddy Govardhan assured that the bus connectivity will be provided to the Nizamabad IT hub.

Guru Kamakolanu, Vice President of Global Logic, said that they would consider MLC Kavitha’s request into consideration and would take a decision on the proposal of launching their services in Nizamabad.

Headquartered in California, USA, Global Logic has two campuses in Hyderabad where about 3,000 people are currently working in its Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills campuses.