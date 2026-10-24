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MMC Commissioner inspects Amberpet sewage treatment plant
In Short
Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy inspected the 339-MLD Amberpet Sewage Treatment Plant, highlighting biogas energy generation and treated wastewater reuse.
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy stressed on Friday the urgent necessity to convert waste into useful resources, promote treated wastewater reuse, and strengthen environmental protection measures.
Inspecting the 339-million-litres-per-day sewage treatment plant at Amberpet, he reviewed treatment processes, biogas production, sludge management, and water quality monitoring systems. Constructed at a cost of Rs 89.99 crore and commissioned in 2005, the plant currently receives approximately 280 to 290 MLD of sewage daily.
T Vinay Krishna Reddy examined the biogas plant and compressed biogas facility, where treatment by-products generate energy. He reviewed arrangements for supplying treated water through tankers, highlighting the importance of reusing treated wastewater to conserve freshwater resources.
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