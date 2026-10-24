Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner pushes for faster road, park works

Hyderabad: Stressing the importance of quality infrastructure, timely execution and public convenience, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana directed officials to expedite ongoing road and park development works during a field inspection in Kompally Circle on Friday.

Accompanied by the Zonal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Engineering Wing officials, the Commissioner inspected key development works in Dhoolapally and Kompally wards and issued instructions to the concerned departments to address pending issues and ensure timely completion.

At Dhoolapally Ward, the Commissioner inspected the VDCC road works from Dhoolapally NTR Statue to the IALA limits and instructed officials to coordinate with TGSPDCL for shifting electrical poles and transformers to facilitate the smooth execution of the road project.

At Central Park Colony Park in Kompally Ward, the Commissioner reviewed the ongoing development works and directed the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) Wing to provide adequate seating arrangements for the convenience of visitors.

The Commissioner also inspected the cement concrete (CC) road works at Aparna Palm Grove Colony and instructed the Engineering Wing to complete the project within the stipulated timeline. Officials were directed to conduct regular field inspections, closely monitor the progress of the works and maintain the prescribed quality standards.