MMC to hold public grievance programme every Monday

Hyderabad: Thenewly formed Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has decided to organise a public address programme every Monday across all its offices to resolve citizens’ grievances promptly.

The corporation, which comprises 74 wards, 14 circles and three zones, has issued verbal instructions to conduct the programme in all circle offices, zonal offices and at the head office.

The initiative will be held every Monday from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm. Accordingly, the first programme will be conducted on Monday, February 16. All concerned officials at the circle, zonal and head office levels have been directed to participate and accord top priority to resolving public issues on the spot.

The Commissioner of MMC and heads of various departments will attend the grievance redressal programme at the head office to directly interact with citizens and address their concerns. Officials stated that the initiative provides a valuable opportunity for residents to bring their problems directly to the notice of higher authorities and seek timely solutions.