  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Mock polls held in Cantonment

Mock polls held in Cantonment
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Mock polling exercises have been held in Secunderabad Cantonment on Monday as part of the preparations for the bypolls and the general...

Hyderabad: Mock polling exercises have been held in Secunderabad Cantonment on Monday as part of the preparations for the bypolls and the general elections scheduled on May 13.

According to the officials, the ongoing mock polling is designed to evaluate the functionality of the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, with polling officials, observers, and political party representatives present to ensure a transparent assessment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X