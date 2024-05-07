Live
Mock polls held in Cantonment
Hyderabad: Mock polling exercises have been held in Secunderabad Cantonment on Monday as part of the preparations for the bypolls and the general elections scheduled on May 13.
According to the officials, the ongoing mock polling is designed to evaluate the functionality of the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, with polling officials, observers, and political party representatives present to ensure a transparent assessment.
