Just In
MoD extends term of nominated members of Sec’bad Cantt Board
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has extended the term of all nominated members of the 56 Cantonment Boards, including the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, for one year.
"The MoD issued an order on December 31 stating that for six months the member's term was extended, and that will end on February 10. The term has been extended once again and will begin on February 11, 2024, and remain functional for one year until February 10, 2026," said a senior officer.
