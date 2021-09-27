Moderate rain, thundershowers forecast

Begumpet: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain is forecast for Hyderabad on September 27, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday, adding that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night during the next three days. Rain will occur on October 1 and 2.

It said the Golkonda region (Hyderabad district) and Sangareddy recorded 10 cm of rain each during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The IMD issued a red warning that, under the influence of cyclone Gulab, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur on September 27 at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural) and Kamareddy districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain will occur on September 27 in Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and heavy rain is likely in Hyderabad, Siddipet, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Vikarabad districts on September 27 and 28. It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely in most places in the State from September 27 to 29.

Meanwhile, as the Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana, rainfall occurred at many places. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Saroornagar 6, Hyderabad 5, Kondapur, Sangareddy, Dindigul, Golkonda (Hyderabad) 4 each, Nanganur (Siddipet), Uppal, Maheswaram, Sadasivpet (Sangareddy), Hayathnagar, Manchal, Tupran (Medak) 3 each.

There was 2 cm rain each in Hyathnagar, Ramayampet, Shamirpet, Bejjanki (Siddipet), Ibrahimpatnam Mominpet (Vikarabad), Doultabad (Siddipet), Chegunta (Medak), Gajwel (Siddipet), Jagadevpur (Siddipet), Kohir (Sangareddy).

One cm rain each occurred in Hakimpet, Medchal, Yacharam, Siddipet, Naykal (Sangareddy), Narsapur Wargal (Siddipet), Nawabpet (Vikarabad) and Mirdoddi (Siddipet).