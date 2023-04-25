Mohammed Ali Shabbir condemns Shah's remarks on 4% Muslim reservation

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling the 4% Muslim reservation being implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as unconstitutional.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Shabbir Ali, along with Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, said it is highly unfortunate that Amit Shah, holding the portfolio of India's Home Minister, doesn't understand the difference between what is constitutional and unconstitutional.

Shabbir Ali emphasized that the 4% Muslim reservation was not based on religion, but covers 14 economically and socially backward castes among Muslims, as identified by a Backward Classes Commission. The 4% Muslim reservation was provided without cutting any other community's quota, and a separate law was passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to implement it, he said. Sharing the copies of GO Ms No 23 and the Gazette Notification issued on July 7, 2007, Shabbir Ali said the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission had recommended the creation of a separate category 'E' among BCs. He said the 4% quota is being enjoyed by the poorest of poor among Muslims.