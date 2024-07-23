‘Moms Unplugged’: Meet held to promote mental health, well-being among mothers

Hyderabad: Project Rashmi (Landmark Worldwide) in collaboration with NGO Marham Resonating Resilience, Total Solutions Rehabilitation Society, Talk and Learn Therapy Centre, along with Nayidisha, on Monday organised a ‘Moms Unplugged’ initiative. This programme is dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being of mothers, recognising the pivotal role they play in their families amidst various challenges such as depression, anxiety, and other psychological difficulties.

The inaugural event was graced by Padma Shri Dr Manjula Anagani, RJ Shezzi, and over 100 participants, including renowned mom influencers and experts in maternal and child health. Dr Nabat Lakhani, founder of NGO Marham, and Dr Nithya, child psychiatrist, spearheaded the event alongside a distinguished team of psychiatrists, pediatricians, gynecologists, psychologists, and therapists.

“Our aim with ‘Moms Unplugged’ is to empower mothers with essential tools and strategies to navigate life’s challenges confidently,” said Dr Nithya. The event featured interactive activities and insightful discussions on mental wellness, stress management, and resilience building, facilitated by experts in the field.

Dr Pooja Jha, founder of Total Solutions and a psychologist, emphasised the importance of providing a supportive community for all mothers, irrespective of their unique journeys. “We welcome single moms and moms of neurotypical and neurodivergent children alike, to share their experiences and support each other,” she stated.

“This inaugural session marks the beginning of an ongoing series designed to create a safe space where mothers can prioritise their well-being and thrive,” concluded Dr Nabat Lakhani.