Monsoon nightmare returns to haunt ‘Hamara Sher’ Hyd

Hyderabad: There are no footpaths hence pedestrians are at risk. They may either be hit by vehicles or may fall into manholes. Vehicle users particularly two-wheeler users face risk of skidding and meet with accident as they cannot make out where a proper road is.

This is the pathetic situation of the common man who must wade through knee deep water during monsoon every year. With the civic authorities not paying much attention to inner roads and poor quality of main road works, city roads have turned into a nightmare.

The MAUD department takes pride in saying that they have constructed several flyovers which are mostly road over bridges and their surfaces are badly damaged due to recent incessant rains. People staying in low lying areas are struggling to save their household goods and drain stagnated water. This has become an annual activity for them. The roads at several important stretches and internal roads, including Bahadurpura, Uppal, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Peerzadiguda, Bachupally, Karwan, Nizampet, Mallampet, Pargathi Nagar and several parts of Old City, were severely damaged and only pot holes are there. The situation at R K Puram flyover Purana Pul and Moosarambagh bridge is scary. The road surface is badly damaged. Narrow flyover riddled with potholes leads to massive congestion and driving on city roads is no less a feat than performing sort of circus, road users, Robin a resident of R K Puram told Hans India.

With every rain the entire stretch is getting more damaged. many representations were given to GHMC officials but no action has been taken. The maximum they do is cover pot holes or damaged surfaces with sand which is dangerous for road users as two wheelers skid and with one light shower the ugly face of the road is back Robin added.

Umesh a resident of Peerzadiguda complained that whenever it rains, areas near the Musi River get inundated and lanes witness water stagnation. A resident of Uppal said that even a moderate rain leads to roads getting water logged. Though storm water drains were sanctioned long back no works had begun. Similar complaint was there from a school headmaster in Musheerabad. He said water has entered the school premises as storm water drains got blocked. They said its time the government resolves this issue and make Hyderabad a real global city.