Mosquito menace near Amber Lake in Kukatpally
Locals staying near the Amber Lake in Kukatpally are troubled with the pathetic condition of the lake.
Rajashekhar, a local said, "Several issues such as mosquito menace, unpleasant smell and garbage dumping in the lake has been continuing for months now and posing a severe health risk to the residents. Though there have been several complaints in the municipal body, nothing has been done by the officials to save the lake."
