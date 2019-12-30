Mosquito menace near Amber Lake in Kukatpally

Kukatpally: Locals staying near the Amber Lake in Kukatpally are troubled with the pathetic condition of the lake.

Rajashekhar, a local said, "Several issues such as mosquito menace, unpleasant smell and garbage dumping in the lake has been continuing for months now and posing a severe health risk to the residents. Though there have been several complaints in the municipal body, nothing has been done by the officials to save the lake."