Motorists fume as petrol bunk in Hyderabad mix up diesel with water

Motorists who filled up their vehicles at a petrol bunk near Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Pedha Amberpet had a tough time after their vehicles stopped in the mid-way and had to spent huge money on repairing engine.

The petrol bunk on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway is alleged to have supplying diesel mixed with water. Cars and other heavy vehicles which filled up their tanks at the petrol bunk were stopped in the middle after a few distance. The motorists who checked their vehicles found water in their tank and confronted the staff people of the bunk.



The motorists alleged that they have received no proper response from the people for the negligence caused.



They staged a protest on Sunday demanding the closure of petrol bunk. Later, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

