MP BB Patil takes part in Palle Pragathi programme

Zaheerabad: MP BB Patil along with MLA Manik Rao, MLC Fareeduddin, ZP Chairperson Manju Sree took part in second phase palle pragathi programme held at Maniyarpalli and Sajjapur villages of Kohir Mandal on Tuesday.

Later, he inaugurated Ambedkar statue in Sajjapur. He explained the reason behind the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao initiating Palle Pragathi programme. He said villages should be developed first in order to achieve Bangaru Telangana. He called upon everyone to contribute their part to the programmes taken up by government and thereby helping the development of the state.