MP Komatireddy denies buzz of quitting Congress

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy refuted the news reports that he was quitting the Congress party.

He made it clear that he would remain in the party till his last breath. He said that a false campaign was being carried out against him on social media.

Referring to the differences between him and the party leaders he termed them as very common in a political party. He made it clear that there were no problems in the Congress party and added that they would go ahead in the State as per the directions of the party high command.

He said that their main goal was to bring the Congress party back into power in Telangana.