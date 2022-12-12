MSK Prasad inaugurates Cricfuse

Hyderabad: Cricfuse, the largest multi-branded cricket accessories company in the Telugu States, has set up its third outlet in Hyderabad.

Former BCCI chief selector and former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad formally inaugurated the new Cricfuse outlet at AMB-Sharath City Mall on Saturday.

He congratulated the management of Cricfuse for making such prestigious cricket accessories stores available in Hyderabad. MSK unveiled Cricfuse's own 'Valence' bat.

Later, Prasad said, 'during the time when I was playing cricket, used the bats and cricket equipment available in the market, I did not have the option of getting my own bats made according to my personal taste and appetite.With the arrival of Cricfuse, such problems have been solved for the current cricketers. "Cricfuse is the best choice for professional and budding cricketers", he remarked

Cricfuse specialises in making bats as per the demands of cricketers. If young and professional cricketers visit Cricfuse, experts will surely help them by providing them good equipment,'' said MSK.

Anantha Vinnakota, head of Cricfuse franchises, said the mission of his company is to provide quality cricket products to cricketers. He said around 30 international brands of cricket accessories are being made available at Cricfuse outlets. Cricfuse CEO (sales and marketing) Shailesh Narayan said his company is manufacturing bats under its own brand 'Valence'. He said they are made by experts using highest quality wood and according to international standards. Cricfuse representative Nishanta Gupta attended the inaugural programme.