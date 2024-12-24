Multi-stakeholder efforts needed to improve school facilities

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said despite the expenditure of thousands of crores, there remains a significant lack of educational facilities in many schools, causing difficulties for students, particularly girls.

We urge NGOs, organisations, and government bodies to come forward and contribute to improving educational facilities in government schools. He distributed dual desks and toilet cleaning machines to government schools in the Khairatabad Jubilee Hills Assembly under the Secunderabad Parliament on Monday.

The Union Minister said the programme is aimed at enhancing student accommodations in various government schools of the Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency. “We are focusing on the construction of toilets, implementing toilet cleaning missions, and providing furniture. Similar programmes have been successfully conducted in the past.

Today's initiative took place at the Film Nagar Government School within the Khairatabad Assembly,” he said. “I also told the District Education Officer (DEO) that I would personally cover the costs for constructing toilets, regardless of the amount. Classrooms must be kept clean, as a clean environment is essential for our health and receiving a quality education. Teachers deserve our respect, and I encourage all students to study diligently and bring honour to their schools,” the Union Minister added.