Munnurukapu marriage meet in Hyderabad a big draw

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Munnurukapu Mahasabha, which has initiated several programmes for the betterment of the community since its inception, has added another feather to its cap by organising ' Munnurukapu Vivaha Parichey Vedika' on Sunday. The programme was a big draw with about 2,000 people from the community participating in the matrimonial meet.

The programme started with the lighting of lamp by MKVVG Board Trustee Gampa Chandramohan to mark the inauguration of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Gampa Chandramohan asked the members of the community brethren to utilise this opportunity of matrimonial meet to fix alliances for their wards.

Telangana Rashtra Munnurukapu Mahasabha president Kashetty Anand Kumar expressed his happiness over the success of the programme and stressed the need to hold such programmes at regular intervals so as to help the unmarried youth of the community. He said about 100 marriage alliances were settled on the day itself and many more were in consultations.

Marriage bureau chairman Gopala Radhakrishna, MKVVG Board Trustee Jelli Siddiah, Convener Kontham Suresh,Manikonda Venkateshwar Rao, Pilli Manik Prabhu, Akula Rama Rao, Konduru Vinod and others attended the programme.