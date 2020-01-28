Top
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls

Highlights

R Vivek panel won the Sriramnagar basti welfare association elections held here on Monday. The elections were held from 10 am to 4 pm under the...

Musheerabad: R Vivek panel won the Sriramnagar basti welfare association elections held here on Monday. The elections were held from 10 am to 4 pm under the supervision of the observers C Danaiah, M Ramulu, N Narender and B Keshav Rao.

S Satyanaryana and R Vivek were elected as chairman and president of the association respectively. As part of victory celebrations, the members of newly elected committee members were felicitated by the basti leaders. Speaking on the occasion, R Vivek promised residents that he would strive for the development of the basti and address their issues.

