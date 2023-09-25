Live
- 2 held for murder of youth
- Gadkari urges auto industry, stakeholders to promote vehicle scrapping policy
- ‘Modi means guarantee of fulfillment of promises,’ says PM in Jaipur
- Musical fountains, a new attraction at Durgam Cheruvu
- Centre undermining federalism, says Chidambaram
- The 9th Edition of TEDxHyderabad 2023 - Ignite Creates an Unforgettable Symposium of Ideas and Inspiration
- 'China’s unfair trade practices have forced EU to become more assertive'
- SC issues notice on plea seeking 25% higher benefits for specially-abled individuals under social security schemes
- NSE plans to extend F&O trading hours; seeks Sebi's nod
- Congress should quiz Sharad Pawar on meetings with Adani Group: Prakash Ambedkar
Just In
Musical fountains, a new attraction at Durgam Cheruvu
Highlights
Durgam Cheruvu which has transformed into a major tourist destination added a new attraction on Monday in the form of Musical Fountains.
Hyderabad : Durgam Cheruvu which has transformed into a major tourist destination added a new attraction on Monday in the form of Musical Fountains.
With the project cost of over Rs 8 crores, the Musical Fountains along with the landscaping was developed by HMDA. With a seating capacity of 200 people, each day people can enjoy 3 shows of 15 minutes each between 7 pm and 10 pm and 4 shows during weekends and public holidays.
This was inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA, A Gandhi along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS