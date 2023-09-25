Musical fountains, a new attraction at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad : Durgam Cheruvu which has transformed into a major tourist destination added a new attraction on Monday in the form of Musical Fountains.

With the project cost of over Rs 8 crores, the Musical Fountains along with the landscaping was developed by HMDA. With a seating capacity of 200 people, each day people can enjoy 3 shows of 15 minutes each between 7 pm and 10 pm and 4 shows during weekends and public holidays.

This was inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA, A Gandhi along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.