Mynampally Hanumantha Rao meets RK Nagar Welfare Association, asks to support Congress

Malkajgiri MLA and Congress candidate Mynampally Hanumantha Rao as part of campaign conducted a meeting with the members of RK Nagar Welfare Association in Malkajgiri Division and urged the attendees to vote for the Congress.

The event was attended by various individuals, including Corporator Prem Kumar, GNV Satish Kumar, Pitla Srinivas, Venkatesh Yadav, GD Sampath Goud, as well as members of the association such as Somesekhar, Ravi Kiran, Sanjay, Siva, and Sirigiri Raju.

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao is contesting from Malkajgiri on behalf of Congress while his son Rohit from Medak assembly constituency and campaigning vigorously.

