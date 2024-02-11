  • Menu
NAFSCOB chairman re-nominated as NCDC member

Hyderabad: Konduru Ravinder Rao, the Chairman of NAFSCOB, TSCAB and Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) has been re-nominated for the second term as the Governing Council member of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) at an event held in New Delhi recently.

“Being a south India cooperator, it’s a unique privilege for being re-nominated as a member for NCDC governing council,” said Rao, in a statement on Saturday. Rao was also re-nominated as Governing Council member of Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for a period of three years. The BIRD is a premier organisation of NABARD which provides training to all the bank employees of rural cooperative sector and commercial banks.

NCDC is a premier cooperative organisation, led by Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, to assist different types of cooperatives, agriculture and its allied sector and expand its financial base.

The term as a governing council member is for a period of three years and they would meet every quarter.

