Naidu felicitates Narayanites for bagging top ranks in JEE Advanced 2025

Hyderabad / Vijayawada: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, extended his warm congratulations to Vadlamudi Lokesh, a student of Vijayawada Narayana College, for securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 10 in the Open Category of JEE Advanced 2025.

During a felicitation ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli, Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated other outstanding performers from the institution, Bhanu Charan Reddy (AIR 51), Thorati Bharadwaj (AIR 82), and Jaswanth Venkata Raghuveer (AIR 98), along with their proud parents.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister personally presented shawls to the top-performing students as a token of recognition.

The event was graced by the presence of the directors of Narayana Educational Institutions – Dr P Sindhura Narayana, Sharani Narayana, and also Prem Ponguru, who expressed their gratitude and reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing academic brilliance across the country.