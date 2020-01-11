Names of deceased still on voter lists: Congress

Charminar: The Congress on Friday alleged that the authorities have failed to clear discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls during the verification process following General Elections, as the names of those who died were not deleted and duplication of voters still persists.

Speaking to The Hans India, K Venkatesh, a senior Congress leader in Charminar constituency who visited the GHMC office (Circle 9), said that the mistakes similar to the ones found during the Assembly and the General Elections appeared to recur in the draft electoral rolls. During the meeting with Deputy Commissioner, S N Surya Kumar, he took this issue to the notice of officials Mallaiah and Pushpa.

"Discrepancies continue to crop in, despite the claims of the officials that they verified the lists. This was nothing but the clear case of neglect on the part of the officials on the field, which is evident after going through the latest updated list. The names of those who passed away have not been removed, while on the other hand, a single individual has two voter IDs. Without proper supervision on ground level, the staff appear to have failed once again to verify the voter lists by taking up door-to-door visits," he observed

In view of Election Commission's direction to provide another chance for voter registration, Venkatesh, who was also former Charminar constituency in-charge, requested the officials to ensure to avert any possibilities of anomalies in the updated electoral rolls.