Nampally: Annual jamboree of hyderabad city shoppers from new year day

Nampally: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition in Nampally on Wednesday. City Mayor Bonthu Rammohan would grace the occasion as chief guest.

The grand gala fair is conducted every year since 1938 with the aim of encouraging social, financial and industrial environment. The exhibition society members include political leaders, government employees, doctors, engineers, lawyers, Information technology experts and leaders from various other sectors. The income generated from the exhibition is used for running a total of 18 educational institutions where about 30,000 students are pursuing quality education. The exhibition witnesses about 20 lakh visitors every year.

People can explore this carnival which will be open for 46 days, where one can enjoy a wide shopping experience in more than 2500+ stalls, amusement rides and delicious food stalls. Hyderabad Metro Rail has increased the frequency and number of trains to meet the demand of public rush to the exhibition. The metro trains would run till 11:30pm during the exhibition days.

After a major fire tragedy that took place in the 79th expo, the committee of Exhibition grounds and the city police has decided to take extra safety measures and precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. Basic infrastructure in fire fighting with Rs 3 crore has been setup. Two underground water tanks that can hold 1.5 liters with a pipeline of two kilometers have been setup. Digital cum electrical power pumps will be used. Audio-visual and wireless communication system is available.

The organisers say Command and control center is setup. "Fire-fighting equipment is kept reachable to every stall. All the stalls are insured. Two fire tender trucks and four fire fighting motor vehicles are kept available. Self illuminating sign boards in English, Telugu and Urdu have been placed to direct people to exit from the three entry-cum-exit gates, in care of any fire mishap. A total of 40 trained fire officials will be watchful round the clock," they added.

Under-ground electrical cables at a length of 1.3km are setup and a system to distribute electricity uniformly is setup. The other safety measures taken include availability of doctors and ambulance services, prohibition of inflammatory things like gas cylinders, cigarettes and petroleum products.

The income generated from the exhibition is used for giving employment for 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the 18 schools it runs in association with Osmania Graduates Association. It contributes for government treasurer by paying GST, Trade license fee, utility charges.