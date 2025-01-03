Live
Nampally Court to Deliver Verdict on Allu Arjun's Regular Bail Petition Today
Hyderabad: The Nampally Court is set to deliver its verdict today on the regular bail petition filed by actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. This case has garnered significant attention due to the tragic incident, which resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries during a promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun, who has been granted a four-week interim bail, has been awaiting a decision on his regular bail petition. His legal team has already concluded their arguments, and the court will now announce its decision on whether the actor will continue to fight his case from outside jail or remain in remand.
The outcome of this ruling is highly anticipated by fans, legal observers, and the film industry, as it could set a significant precedent for handling legal matters involving public figures in high-profile cases. The Nampally Court's decision today is crucial, and it will determine the next steps for Allu Arjun in the ongoing legal proceedings.