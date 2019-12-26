Nampally: Harassed farmer complains against CI to Human Rights Commission

Nampally: A farmer from Kodad complained against Kodad Rural CI for his intervention in a civil dispute at the Human Rights Commission here on Wednesday. Ram Prasad complained to HRC Chairman Justice Chandraiah that the CI threatened to throw him in jail if he did not vacate agriculture land belonging to his deceased wife.

Giving details of the case, advocate Rapolu Bhaskar said that the farmer's wife Lakshmi died due to cancer but before her death she was forced by her sister to transfer the land to her.

Following her death, her sister and her husband claimed that the land belonged to them. Ram Prasad filed a petition in Suryapet court and status quo was issued in his favour. However, CI Shivaram intervened in the matter and called Ram Prasad over to the police station.

The farmer was severely beaten up and threatened with criminal cases against him. Rapole Bhaskar urged HRC Chairman to protect the farmer and take necessary legal action against the CI.