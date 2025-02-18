Nampally station set for historic makeover

Hyderabad: After the demolition of the Secunderabad Railway Station building for redevelopment, the historic Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station (Nampally) is next in line for a major transformation. The station building is expected to be razed by the end of this year.

Built in 1907 by Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nampally Station derived its name from its moist and wet location (‘Nam’ meaning wet and ‘Pally’ meaning place in Urdu). Initially used as a goods siding until 1921, it now handles around 90 trains daily, serving approximately 32,000 passengers. Post-redevelopment, this capacity is expected to rise to 48,601 passengers per day.

The transformation is part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at modernising railway infrastructure. Key upgrades include segregated arrival/departure movements, enhanced road connectivity, basement parking, and a multimodal transport interface. The revamped station will also feature retail outlets, cafeterias, and recreational areas for improved passenger experience. Additionally, the station, currently equipped with six platforms but only three escalators and no lifts, will see the installation of 15 lifts and 10 escalators. The basement area will span 9,942.8 square meters.

With an estimated project cost of Rs 327 crore, redevelopment works began last year. According to a senior South Central Railway (SCR) official, the demolition of the old structure will commence in phases within the next two months to minimize passenger disruption.

Once completed, a new terminal building will take its place, with project completion targeted at the year-end.

The contract for the redevelopment was awarded last year, and preliminary dismantling and safety barricading have already commenced at the site.

The transformation of Nampally Railway Station marks another milestone in Hyderabad’s urban modernization while preserving its historical legacy.