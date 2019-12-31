Nampally: Tension at court as advocates protest

Nampally: Tension prevailed for a few moments as different groups of advocates rallied for and against Citizens Amendment Act in the premises of the court. While advocates who supported the Act argued that the act was enacted to prevent anti-social elements from entering the nation, advocates protesting against CAA alleged that it discriminates minorities and favours majority section. Mild tension prevailed at the court as both groups raised slogans for and against the Act. Police, however, ensured that peace was restored.