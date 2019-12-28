Nampally: Woman moves Human Rights Commission for protection from sons

Nampally: An old woman, Jayamma (65 years), a resident of Sanepelli village of Ananthagiri mandal, complained to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) that there was a threat to her life from her three sons.

Jayamma had transferred 34 acres of land of total 40 acres to her three sons after her husband's death five years ago, keeping the rest of six acres in her name for her sustenance. However, she did not expect that her kind act would destroy her life. Her younger son Prabhakar Reddy wanted to take possession of mother's land and made her sign on land transfer papers, saying that it was pension application.

Later, he had thrown his mother out of the house. The other sons too did not come to her rescue and she led her life as beggar for three years. Representatives of an NGO rescued her and joined her in old age home. She further added that when she went to the local police station the authorities threatened her, and, hence, she approached the HRC.