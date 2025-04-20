Narayana dominates JEE Mains with top ranks

Hyderabad:Narayana Educational Institutions, JEE Main 2025, AIR 1, Top 100 Ranks, Narayana Achievements, Academic Excellence

Narayanites achieved AIR 1, 9, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 36, 36, 45, 47, 59, 60, 67, 80, 81, 84, 86, 87, and 95 in the Open Category Top 100 ranks.

Exceptional Achievements of Narayana

• 6 out of the Top 20 Ranks (Open Category)

• 10 out of the Top 25 Ranks (Open Category)

• 25 of the Top 100 Ranks (Open Category)

• 8 out of 21 in 100Percentiles

• 10 state Toppers

• 165 out of 1000 Open Category Ranks

Banibrata Majee, a student of Narayana, scored a perfect 300/300, emerging as the All India Topper — a testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development.

Building on this remarkable feat, Narayana students also secured 6 of the Top 20 All India Open category Ranks:

ShivenVikasToshinival – AIR 9 N-Prep,Gujarat, Saurav – AIR 12N-Prep,Uttar Pradesh, ArchismanNandy – AIR 13N-Prep, West Bengal, SanidhyaSaraf – AIR 19Maharashtra, and AyushSinghal – AIR 20Rajasthan, showcasing Narayana’s strong impact across the Nation.

With immense pride, P. Ramadevi,Core Management committee member, Dr. P. Sindhura, and P. Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, applauded the unwavering dedication of the students, the steadfast support of their families, and the tireless efforts of the academic and administrative teams at Narayana, in fulfilling dreams of all

stakeholders.