Narayana student bags gold at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad 2025

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions celebrated the extraordinary achievement of its student, Kuchi Sandeep, who has won a Gold Medal at the prestigious International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025, held in the UAE from July 5 to 14.

Representing India as one of four official team members, Sandeep competed against some of the brightest young chemistry minds from across the globe.

The IChO is recognized as one of the most rigorous science competitions for pre-university students, challenging participants with advanced theoretical problems and complex laboratory tasks.

Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, expressed pride and admiration for the achievement, saying, “We’re incredibly proud of Sandeep and his gold medal victory at IChO 2025. His success is a proud moment for Narayana and the nation. Our Olympiad preparation framework is rooted in deep conceptual understanding, disciplined methodology, and personalized mentoring—empowering students to excel in national and international competitions. Sandeep’s journey exemplifies the heights that can be reached when talent is nurtured with purpose and passion.”