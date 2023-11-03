  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Narcotics Bureau conduct raids on 69 toddy compounds in Hyd

Narcotics Bureau conduct raids on 69 toddy compounds in Hyd
x
Highlights

The officials conducted these raids after receiving information that artificial stones were being manufactured and sold

Hyderabad: Narcotics Bureau is conducting raids on Toddy compounds across Hyderabad. 69 Toddy compounds have been seized by the Narcotic Bureau. The officials conducted these raids after receiving information that artificial stones were being manufactured and sold. Officials found that artificial stones are being made with Alfazolam, lime salt and beeswax.

Police and Narcotics Bureau jointly conducted searches. Officials have sent the samples collected in Kallu compounds to the lab. Searches were conducted due to large scale complaints about artificial stones.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X