Narcotics Bureau conduct raids on 69 toddy compounds in Hyd

Hyderabad: Narcotics Bureau is conducting raids on Toddy compounds across Hyderabad. 69 Toddy compounds have been seized by the Narcotic Bureau. The officials conducted these raids after receiving information that artificial stones were being manufactured and sold. Officials found that artificial stones are being made with Alfazolam, lime salt and beeswax.

Police and Narcotics Bureau jointly conducted searches. Officials have sent the samples collected in Kallu compounds to the lab. Searches were conducted due to large scale complaints about artificial stones.