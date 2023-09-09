Narotham Yerpula appointed as Chairman of TSSCCDC

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Friday appointed senior BRS leader Narotham Yerpula as the chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Caste Cooperative Development Corporation (TSSCCDC).

The government issued GO regarding the appointment on Friday. Narotham's term would be for a period of two years.

An engineer turned politician Narotham belongs to Zaheerabad constituency of Sangareddy district. He had contested unsuccessfully from Zaheerabad on TDP ticket in 2009 and 2014. He joined Congress in 2019. He played an active role in getting revenue division for Zaheerabad by involving all the sections. He had joined BRS on July 6, 2023.