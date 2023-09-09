  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Narotham Yerpula appointed as Chairman of TSSCCDC

Narotham Yerpula appointed as Chairman of TSSCCDC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Friday appointed senior BRS leader Narotham Yerpula as the chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Caste Cooperative...

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Friday appointed senior BRS leader Narotham Yerpula as the chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Caste Cooperative Development Corporation (TSSCCDC).

The government issued GO regarding the appointment on Friday. Narotham's term would be for a period of two years.

An engineer turned politician Narotham belongs to Zaheerabad constituency of Sangareddy district. He had contested unsuccessfully from Zaheerabad on TDP ticket in 2009 and 2014. He joined Congress in 2019. He played an active role in getting revenue division for Zaheerabad by involving all the sections. He had joined BRS on July 6, 2023.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X