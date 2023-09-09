Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Just In
Narotham Yerpula appointed as Chairman of TSSCCDC
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Friday appointed senior BRS leader Narotham Yerpula as the chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Caste Cooperative...
Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Friday appointed senior BRS leader Narotham Yerpula as the chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Caste Cooperative Development Corporation (TSSCCDC).
The government issued GO regarding the appointment on Friday. Narotham's term would be for a period of two years.
An engineer turned politician Narotham belongs to Zaheerabad constituency of Sangareddy district. He had contested unsuccessfully from Zaheerabad on TDP ticket in 2009 and 2014. He joined Congress in 2019. He played an active role in getting revenue division for Zaheerabad by involving all the sections. He had joined BRS on July 6, 2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS