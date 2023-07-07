Live
Narrow escape for passengers as bus catches fire near Hyderabad
Highlights
Hyderabad: More than 40 passengers of a state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus had a narrow escape when it caught fire at Pedda Amberpet near Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad on Friday. No one was injured as all passengers had deboarded before the fire spread.
The bus with 45 passengers was on its way to Guntur from Hyderabad.
An alert passenger noticed the smoke and stopped the bus. Alerted by the driver, all passengers got down from the bus.
A fire engine was rushed to the spot and fire was put out. The bus was partially burnt in the incident.
Preliminary investigation by the RTC officials show that the fire started from the air conditioner.
