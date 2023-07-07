Narsingi road mishap: Friends encouraged to drive fast, says accused

Hyderabad: Disturbing development are coming to light in connection with the road accident that resulted in the death of a mother and daughter in the early hours of Tuesday in Narsingi, a suburb of Hyderabad. It has come to light that the main accused in this case, Mohammad Badiuddin Qadri, drove the car fast after listening to the words of his friend.



Qadri during the interrogation is said to have revealed that he drove the car fast for thrill after listening to his friend Banoth Ganesh who told him that there is not much traffic on the roads in the morning, so if you go fast, it will be thrilling. Qadri recalled that he got provoked by his friends who encouraged him to drive fast and eventually did not realise when the speed had reached 120 kmph. Driving the car at that speed, he said that he lost control and resulting in fatal death of mother and daughter who were out for a morning walk. Two others who were seriously injured in the incident are battling for life in the hospital.

The accused told the police that he drove the car so fast because his friend told him to. Ganesh, Mohammad Fayaz and Syed Ibrahimuddin, who were in the car at the time of the accident, left the car there and fled. Police investigation revealed that the accused did not have a driving license.