National Energy Conservation Awards: Kacheguda Railway Station selected for first prize

Hyderabad: Kacheguda Railway Station has been selected for the first prize in the National Energy Conservation Awards, adjudging the South Central Railway (SCR) with a total of seven awards.

The National Energy Conservation Awards, given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, are likely to be presented on the National Energy Conservation Day, on December 14, by President Draupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

National Energy Conservation Awards are announced every year to recognise the exemplary efforts of various industrial units, establishments and organisations in the conservation of natural energy and effective utilisation of available energy.

SCR has been bagged a total of seven awards, including the Kacheguda Railway Station with first prize and Guntakal Railway station with second prize in the Railway Stations category. Vijayawada Railway Station, Rajahmundry Railway Station and Tenali Railway Station have bagged the Certificate of Merit under the Vijayawada Division. Whereas, under the Government Building category, Railway Hospital, Guntakal and Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Vijayawada have secured the merit .

A senior SCR officer said that the SCR has been consistently receiving the National Energy Conservation Awards for the past 11 years with innovative and effective implementation of energy conservation measures.