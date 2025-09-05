National Millet Startup Summit 2025 empowers entrepreneurs across India

Hyderabad hosted the successful three-day National Millet Startup Summit 2025 at Minerva Halls, Madhapur, gathering 120 aspirants from 18 states. Organized by Millets the Best Food (MBF), the summit offered live demonstrations of over 50 millet-based products and hands-on training in manufacturing, machinery, and business models, supported by PMFME subsidies.

Expert panels provided health, legal, and financial guidance, while MBF announced upcoming Millet Tea and Millet Wine. Expanding the millet retail ecosystem, 40 premium stores will launch in Hyderabad. The summit reinforces millet-based entrepreneurship, innovation, and accessibility, aligning with India’s International Year of Millets 2023 initiative.