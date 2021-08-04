National police passing out parade on Aug 6 in Hyderabad

Top
The passing out parade of the trainee IPS officers who have been undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhai Patel police academy will be held on August 6.

As many as 72 from Regular Recruit (RR) batch, 144 IPS probationaries, 34 foreign officer trainees will take part in the parade. Union home minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will present as chief guest.

The 178 trainee officers had joined the police academy in December 2019 after completing a 15-week foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastry Academy of Administration. SVP NPA director Atul Karwal said that the trainees have completed 59 weeks of training in two phases besides 28 weeks of district practical training. Around 16 per cent of the IPS probationers in the passing out parade are women this year.

