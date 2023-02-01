Navin Mittal shifted

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday transferred TSBIE Commissioner Navin Mittal to the Land and Revenue Registration department.

Though this transfer came along with transfer of other IAS officers, it assumed greater importance as he has been locked in a controversy with Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association president P Madhusudhan Reddy.

Both had levelled allegations against each other in the last two days. The GO said that Navin was also placed in full additional charge of the post of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.