Live
- Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
- Sitakka's nomination as Mulugu MLA candidate tomorrow
Just In
NCC Groups of TS, AP gear up for R-Day Camp-2024
HYDERABAD: The Inter Group Competition for Republic Day Camp 2024 between the nine NCC Groups of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was conducted from...
HYDERABAD: The Inter Group Competition for Republic Day Camp 2024 between the nine NCC Groups of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was conducted from October 27 to November 5 at Mehdipatnam Military Garrison.
The competitions for boy and girl cadets were held in various events like drill, small arms firing, cultural events showcasing the cultural heritage of the two States, photography in various genres and flag area competitions. Cadets of the Warangal group were adjudged the champions and Secunderabad group, the runners up.
Air Commodore V Madhusudan Reddy, deputy director general, NCC Directorate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was personally involved in selecting the cadets. He applauded the immense efforts put in by the Cadets and officers to make the competition a grand success. The Cadets selected from this camp will be trained and will represent the States in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi in January 2024. In his address to all NCC Cadets and personnel, VM Reddy complimented the efforts put in by everyone in training the NCC Cadets and expressed his satisfaction with the selection process.