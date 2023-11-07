NCC Groups of TS, AP gear up for R-Day Camp-2024

HYDERABAD: The Inter Group Competition for Republic Day Camp 2024 between the nine NCC Groups of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was conducted from October 27 to November 5 at Mehdipatnam Military Garrison.

The competitions for boy and girl cadets were held in various events like drill, small arms firing, cultural events showcasing the cultural heritage of the two States, photography in various genres and flag area competitions. Cadets of the Warangal group were adjudged the champions and Secunderabad group, the runners up.

Air Commodore V Madhusudan Reddy, deputy director general, NCC Directorate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was personally involved in selecting the cadets. He applauded the immense efforts put in by the Cadets and officers to make the competition a grand success. The Cadets selected from this camp will be trained and will represent the States in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi in January 2024. In his address to all NCC Cadets and personnel, VM Reddy complimented the efforts put in by everyone in training the NCC Cadets and expressed his satisfaction with the selection process.