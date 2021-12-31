Neera helps check health issues: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday said that the department will complete the work of Neera Café at Tank Bund here. The government will spend Rs 20 crore on the café.

Microbiologist Bheem and team called on the minister at his chambers here. He informed that Neera has nutritious content to protect people from cancer. Through his research Bheem found that contents in Neera have health benefits.

He informed that Neera has cancer prevention agents like bacteria and east, besides elements that will prevent stones formation in kidneys. The team has conducted research for eight years and found healthy contents. Bheema informed that Neera can be preserved for six months, the minister said in a release.

Goud stated that the department will take steps to introduce Neera in districts. "We plan to start Neera Cafés in other districts. Soon we plan to make Neera liquid available to people in all districts, he said. The Minister appreciated the team of Bheem, Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Naik and felicitated them.