NEP 2020 will spur development: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that due to strong resolve, political will, participation and support of people, the country has been witnessing a slew of reforms since 2014.

Recapping the piquant situation that the country faced during Covid pandemic and the way it showed resilience, he said it not only proved its strength in improving health infrastructure, but also developed Covid vaccines and helped 100 other countries.

Modi underlined the importance of medical education and adding more colleges and the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), and how development has been galvanized.

Instead of confining to four rooms and paper, the public policy planning has been re-designed stressing the outcomes. The bureaucracy has further fired up implementing reforms. The Prime Minister said when people take part (Jan Bhagidhari), it would be possible to get quick and better results. He asked students of ISB to take up the current mechanism of reform-perform and transform as a case study, analyse and place the results people.

Giving example of Indian athletes scripting success stories, Modi said when the right talent is identified and given hand-holding along with providing necessary infrastructure "We saw transformation in sports due to reforms like 'Khelo India' and the TOPS scheme." Modi stressed the need for making the country 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He said institutions like ISB and trained business professionals can play a key role in serving the country.